Drake Surprises a Miami Student with a $50,000 Gift

The “One Dance” rapper and OVO entrepreneur is always looking out for his fans.

Back in November, footage from a Drake concert went viral when the star called out an audience member for inappropriately touching women in the crowd. And on Monday, the Canadian music man struck once more, gifting a lucky fan with $50,000 to put toward her tuition at the University of Miami.

According to Billboard, the 31-year-old visited a few Miami schools while on location for his “God’s Plan” music video shoot. The rapper reportedly stopped by Miami Senior High School to donate a cool $25,000 as well as uniforms designed by OVO.

But Drake hadn’t reached his good deeds quota for the day.

Destiny Paris James took to Instagram on Monday to share some truly incredible news: Drake had just surprised her with a $50,000 scholarship!

“This happened today,” James began, “I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition.@champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan .”

The 20-year-old Florida student posted her caption alongside two photos of her and Drake, one in which the pair holds a giant OVO tuition check, the other a candid shot of Destiny reeling after the surprise.

Destiny followed up with a second post, further detailing her surprise. “I'm in such disbelief!” she wrote. “I literally thought I was setting up to film a video encouraging scholarship donors to donate to the school and this happened.@champagnepapi @champagnepapi@champagnepapi thank you!!! Lord, Thank You!!!”