Drake's Instagram Shout-Out to Sasha Obama Will Slay You

In the latest installment of Everybody Loves the Obamas (not a real TV show, but honestly, it should be), Drake gave a little shout-out to Sasha Obama via Instagram.

The rapper's clothing line OVO, an acronym for "October's Very Own," has been worn by many a celeb, and features an owl in its logo, which can be seen on Sasha Obama's hat in this Instagram, posted by Drake himself, with the caption "Style Popper."

Style Popper 👌🏽🚀 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Style popper, indeed.

Of all the celebs flaunting gear made by other celebs, or even donning their own designs, as Drake often does, this one is absolutely our favorite. And even more so, we love that he acknowledged the greatness of an Obama family member wearing his designs.

When Drake gives you a shout-out, you know you've made it—although as one of the First Daughters, Sasha already had that cool factor in the bag.

She may only be 15 years old, and her dad is about to end his time as our nation's President, but we have a feeling we haven't seen the last of the budding style star and her incredible family.