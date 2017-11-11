Drake Is Millie Bobby Brown's Ultimate Fan in These Epic Instagrams

Pretty much everyone is obsessed with Stranger Things 2's Millie Bobby Brown, and Drake is no exception. While on tour in Australia the rapper met the 13-year-old actress after his concert, and it was the meet up we never knew we needed.

Drake took to his Instagram to share a photo of the two of them backstage doing Brown's character Eleven's signature mind control pose. The "Signs" singer looks very serious, while Brown has a small smile on her face. She may be a great actress, but not even she can hold back a grin. "Hawkins Very Own," Drake captioned the epic Instagram.

RELATED: Stranger Things Was Going to Kill Off This Fan-Favorite Character in Season 1

Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Brown also shared a photo on her Instagram, and in case it wasn't clear: Drake was VERY excited to meet her. In the 'gram that she posted, Drake's facial expression is the definition of joyous. In fact, we're not sure we've ever seen Drake quite this happy. "this guy... " she wrote along the photo.

this guy... ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Needles to say, these two are our new favorite celeb BFFs.