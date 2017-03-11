Drake Finally Reveals More Life Drop Date, for Real

Drake has been dangling promises, promises of his new album, More Life, for what seems like an eternity now. He said it was coming in early 2017, then early February, then late February, and now, he's teased an official-looking clip guaranteeing the drop for March 18th—which is SOON! Champagne Papi's video clip is very him—there's a descent from a private jet, paparazzi flashes, partying at the club, and finally, an emergence from a cloud into a vast arena, lit by glowing cell phones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRgjAbujvJJ/?taken-by=champagnepapi&hl=en 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Papi's Instagram followers are going wild, and we have to admit we are also excited for the Hidden Hills-dwelling artist's latest musical stylings. "OMG THANK GOD," wrote one fan; "MORE MORE MORE," wrote another.

"I know it's taken me a while but I'm going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life shit so I can give it to you as soon as possible," the rapper said at his concert in Hamburg, Germany last night, and it seems like he's made good on his promise!

We can't wait to hear the highly-anticipated album when it hits next week.