Drake Finally Reveals More Life Drop Date, for Real

Drake Finally Reveals <em>More Life</em> Drop Date, for Real
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
Shop This Post
March 11, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Drake has been dangling promises, promises of his new album, More Life, for what seems like an eternity now. He said it was coming in early 2017, then early February, then late February, and now, he's teased an official-looking clip guaranteeing the drop for March 18th—which is SOON! Champagne Papi's video clip is very him—there's a descent from a private jet, paparazzi flashes, partying at the club, and finally, an emergence from a cloud into a vast arena, lit by glowing cell phones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRgjAbujvJJ/?taken-by=champagnepapi&hl=en

🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Papi's Instagram followers are going wild, and we have to admit we are also excited for the Hidden Hills-dwelling artist's latest musical stylings. "OMG THANK GOD," wrote one fan; "MORE MORE MORE," wrote another.

VIDEO: Get That Look: Jennifer Lopez's Lush Lashes

"I know it's taken me a while but I'm going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life shit so I can give it to you as soon as possible," the rapper said at his concert in Hamburg, Germany last night, and it seems like he's made good on his promise!

RELATED: Did Drake Actually Propose to Jennifer Lopez? Here's What She Had to Say

We can't wait to hear the highly-anticipated album when it hits next week.

The Latest in Video

The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top