Drake Is Now Sending Love to Ex Rihanna with His Socks

It's been months since Drake used to call Rihanna on her cell phone, but the "Hotline Bling" rapper proved that he still has the "Wild Thoughts" songstress on his mind—or, er, his feet—as he paid homage to her.

Almost a year after publicly declaring his love for the Barbadian beauty at last year's VMA Awards, the singer proved that the former couple's happier times were in his heart as he sent a sartorial love note to his onetime girlfriend via Instagram.

The post, which was shared to the social media app on Monday, shows Drake reclining on a white couch with a pair of colorful socks featuring images of our favorite Bad Gal, which happen to be from the songstress's Rihanna x Stance collection.

Fans might also remember the striking images from the pair's steamy "Work" music video, where RiRi could be seen dancing and grinding up on the rapper before they were officially a couple.

To confirm that he was taking an emotional trip down a long Rihanna-filled memory lane, Champagne Papi captioned the image "Trabajo," which means "Work" in Spanish.

While Drake gets an A for effort, something tells us that the footwear won't exactly knock Rihanna's socks off—after all, the last we heard, she has a new man in her life. We're staying tuned.