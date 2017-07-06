Drake Is in High Demand to Guest Star on Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale 

O Canada, our great Justin Trudeau-bearing sister to the North.

The neighboring country has given us much to celebrate throughout history: smoldering Ryans (of the Gosling and Reynolds variety), a sexy prime minister (see above), kick-ass maple syrup, a North American locale where we can practice our high school French, and practically everything else that is good in this world.

One of culture’s greatest Canadian gains is Margaret Atwood, author of dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Not only is Atwood herself a Canadian native, but the wildly popular Hulu original series based on her work is shot abroad in Toronto. You could say Atwood is a bit of a Canadian hero.

During an interview with fellow novelist Junot Díaz, Atwood’s Canadian “superstar” status was broached. But despite her seat of international power, there’s one fellow Canadian breakout whose path she’s yet to cross: Drake.

“I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake,” the author, 77, explained. “But you have to realize how O-L-D I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank.”

“O-L-D” or not, Atwood is full of brilliant, culturally relevant ideas: “Wouldn’t it be fun for [Drake] to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?” she suggested (mostly) of her own accord. “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner and see what he can do with that,” she said. “Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”

RELATED: Your Handmaid’s Tale Study Guide Before You Start Watching the Show on Hulu

Praise be, Margaret. From your mouth to Hulu’s ears.