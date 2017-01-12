CONFIRMED: Drake Bought J.Lo This $100,000 Diamond Necklace

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, she’s still Jenny from the Block.

People confirmed that the multi-threat performer’s diamond necklace (gracing her neck in the photo above) was indeed a gift from her rumored boyfriend, 30-year-old rapper Drake. Clearly, the “Hotline Bling” singer is well-aware of girl-kind’s close relationship with diamonds.

Lopez donned the blinding 17-inch strand of diamonds (15 carats worth, set in platinum) on New Year’s Eve, though it certainly wasn’t the only high-carat bling she wore that evening (check out that ring!).

It seems that Champagne Papi is pulling out all the stops for his reported ladylove—the piece in question is from Tiffany’s Tiffany Victoria Collection, and, unsurprisingly, it’s no steal. The Mixed Cluster Necklace set Drake back a cool $100,000—we can’t wait to see what he has in store for Valentine’s Day!



We’re rooting for Dray-Lo, HARD.

Just remember, Drake, no matter where she goes, she knows where she came from.