Drake Has an Hermès Birkin Bag Collection Waiting for His Future Wife

Drake just spoiled a huge surprise for his future wife.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper revealed that he has been collecting Hermès Birkin bags for years and that his pricey collection will be a gift for "the woman I end up with."

While he didn't get into details about which Birkins he has amassed, Drake seems to have a thing for collecting coveted items that are a bit unexpected, particularly when it comes to a specific set of Harry Potter books. The lyricist revealed he's not only a Birkin lover, but a Potterhead as well, as he admitted that he's been on the hunt for a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"Yeah, I read them all," he said of J.K. Rowling's series, the first edition of which has finally hit the market for $160,000, the mag reported. "I should get it," Drake said. "My birthday's coming up. Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat."

Drake's collection of Birkins and his love for Harry Potter may not seem like the norm for a successful rapper, but he has no problem shutting down ideologies about who people think he is supposed to be or how he should act. It's something that the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum lives by, and wants to convey when he returns to the small or big screen.

"When I get back into acting, I want to do things that make people go, 'Wow, I didn't expect that.' Like, it's nice to hear you say, 'You know, I didn't expect you to like those things,'" he says, referring to his Harry Potter obsession.

Still, not everyone is thrilled with Drake's reveal of his Birkin bag collection. Author Roxane Gay, for example, sounded off on Twitter about it Wednesday, writing, "I've had it with Drake. This isn't romantic. It's weird and bad. What if his future wife dgaf about Birkins? He has literally created a thirst dowry. Come on. A thirst dowry."

Meanwhile, others are simply hoping he'll pick them.