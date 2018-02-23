Donald Trump Pokes Fun at His Hair

In a rare bout of self-awareness, President Donald Trump opened up about a topic close to his, uh, scalp: his bald spot.

As the former Apprentice host approached the podium at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Friday, the 71-year-old commented on his appearance as seen in a reflection on the TV.

“What a nice picture that is,” he joked as the crowd erupted in cheers. “Look at that, I’d love to watch that guy speak.”

Getty Images

Trump then turned his back to the audience and coiffed his famous hair. “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks, I work hard at it," he told the attendees. "We’re hanging in there folks—together we are hanging in.”

That leads to the questions: Is the bald spot part of that royal we? And was it impetus behind the Make America Great Again baseball cap?

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Whatever the case, it’s certainly rare to see Trump poking fun at himself.