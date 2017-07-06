The Trump Family Touched Down in Poland

After a holiday weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, the First Family is on the move again. Their next stop? Poland, where President Trump will attend several meetings and plans to give a speech.

On Wednesday evening, Air Force One landed in the European country, with President Trump, and his wife, Melania, descending from the plane. Melania stepped onto the tarmac in an emerald green Diane von Furstenburg trench coat. Per usual, she kept her accessories understated, and only wore a silk scarf that tied around her neck and her bright diamond wedding ring.

The colorful ensemble was a stark contrast to the First Lady’s original outfit that day. Earlier in the afternoon, Melania left Washington D.C. in blush-and-black checkered Valentino trousers, a long-sleeve black sweater, and a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag in tow.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, also joined the president on his trip to Poland. The duo made their way down the steps of Air Force One hand in hand. Like Melania, Ivanka opted for a jewel tone, as she dressed in a ruby red Escada suit.

The First Family is expected to be in Poland for only 16-hours before they jet off to Hamburg, Germany on Thursday.