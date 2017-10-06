President Donald Trump Apparently Gets His Twitter Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has unlimited resources at his disposal, but when it comes to advice on his tweets, he allegedly turns to his ex-wife Ivana.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this Sunday, Ivana, 68, says that the president is still a "big part" of her life, adding that even though they divorced in 1992, they still talk weekly. In particular, the former model says Trump seeks her input on what he should and shouldn't tweet.

"He's still asking me for advice, yes," Ivana said in a preview clip for the interview. "He asks me, 'Should I tweet, should I not tweet?' I said, 'I think you should tweet.'"

The president is well-known for his Twitter habit, which has drawn bipartisan criticism from his colleagues in D.C.

In the interview, Ivana, who has three adult children with Trump—Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.—also discusses her latest venture, a parenting book called Raising Trump which is due out next week.

Watch the teaser above, and check out the full interview Sunday, Oct. 8 on CBS.