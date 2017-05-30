Donald Trump Rolls Out His Own Monthly Subscription Box—and We Have Questions

Subscription boxes are one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century, no?

Well, Donald Trump and his “Trump Make America Great Again Committee” seem to be of that persuasion. The 45th U.S. president’s camp has begun the early rollout of “Big League” Boxes, a subscription box that delivers Trump/Pence campaign merchandise to your door at the cost of $69 per month. We have a lot of questions.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein was one of the first to tweet about the marketing ploy and posted screenshots of an email directed at campaign donors.

“The President wanted to make sure you got this special offer,” the email reads in boldface type. “Because of your overwhelming support, you’re on our list for the FIRST ROUND of Big League Boxes!”

The letter goes on to explain what a Big League Box is, describing the subscription service as “a handpicked bundle of exclusive and vintage OFFICIAL Donald J. Trump merchandise delivered to your door every month as a recurring donor.”

https://twitter.com/betsy_klein/status/869268254744858624 The Trump campaign is taking the @birchbox subscription approach, introducing the "big league box" pic.twitter.com/41zUCxAlYA — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) May 29, 2017

Public Integrity political reporter Dave Levinthal corroborated with images of his own:

No word on when the Big League Box is expected to be made available to the general public or why now seemed like the right time to launch the service. Birchbox, this is not.