Dolly Parton Had the Best Reaction to Adele’s Costume Tribute

Dolly Parton has a new twinsie ... and she’s nothing but flattered by it.

After Adele shared a snap of herself Tuesday dressed up like the country music icon, whom she called her “hero,” Parton was quick to respond and send a lot of love her way.

“@Adele you’re so fabulous! I will always love you!” she captioned a heartfelt video of herself gushing over the songstress’s gesture.

“Adele likes me?” she said in the video Wednesday. “I was knocked out. I was so honored, I was so flattered, I loved your outfit, I thought that was great! I think I had an outfit just like that back in the day. In fact, I thought that was a photo of me from back in the day. But, I was really touched by what you said. I was really honored that you would even know me that well or like my music.”

“I just wanted to thank you and say you’re making me look good, so if I can just have a fraction of your fans that’ll help me ... I’m going to dress up like you next time,” she continued with a giggle. “I love you.”

In the photo Adele shared of herself dressed up like Parton, she rocked a huge blonde wig, cleavage-baring top, and a guitar to boot. “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x,” she captioned it.

Perhaps Adele’s move will spark a duet? Fingers crossed.