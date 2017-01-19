Watch 9 of Dolly Parton's Most Memorable Duets

When you talk about legendary country stars, Dolly Parton always makes the top of the list. She has built her career on a never-ending stream of hit songs, tear-jerking movies (hello Steel Magnolias), and of course, famous duets with country and pop stars alike. Everybody loves Dolly!

Even after 50+ years in the music industry, she's still the same Tennessee sweetheart who brought us classics like "Coat of Many Colors" (1971), "Lost Forever in Your Kiss" (1972), "Touch Your Woman" (1972), and "Jolene" (1973). Today, the queen of country music turns 71 years old and with that, we're breaking out our old Dolly Parton albums for a walk down memory lane.

The songstress, who even has her own Dollywood theme park in her native Tennessee, has never been one to play it safe when it comes to her career. Known for her signature blonde-bombshell meets country-sweetheart style, Parton is definitely one of a kind among her musical peers, many of whom have gotten the chance to sing with the star throughout her career.

Scroll down to watch some of her most memorable duets, from "Jolene" with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, to "Islands in the Stream," with her one of her most famous duet partners, Kenny Rogers. And even a medley duet with Katy Perry in honor of Parton's TV movie Coat of Many Colors, which won the Tex Ritter Award at the 51st ACM Awards.

Miley Cyrus and The Pentatonix, "Jolene"

Katy Perry, "Coat of Many Colors" Medley

Norah Jones, "Creepin' In"

Jennifer Nettles, "Circle of Love"

Julio Iglesias, "When You Tell Me That You Love Me"

Carrie Underwood, "I Will Always Love You"

Kenny Rogers, "Islands in the Stream"

Willie Nelson, "Everything's Beautiful (In Its Own Way)"

Queen Latifah, "He's Everything" from the movie Joyful Noise