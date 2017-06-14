Dolce & Gabbana Created a T-Shirt in Response to Backlash Over Dressing Melania Trump

by: Alexandra Whittaker
June 14, 2017 @ 10:15 AM

Due to political disagreements, some fashion designers have shied away from dressing Melania Trump. However, Dolce & Gabbana is one brand that has openly advocated having the First Lady wear its designs. She wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket in her first official White House portrait and while meeting Pope Francis.

Well, now the Italian fashion house's support has been translated into a T-shirt aimed at critics—but if you want it, it'll cost you $245.

The white tee features the word #BOYCOTT on it in bold letters, along with the Dolce & Gabbana logo and a red heart.

Stefano Gabbana / Instagram

Designer Stefano Gabbana himself has been promoting the tongue-in-cheek shirt on Instagram along with a campaign video that shows a mock protest where everyone wears the boycott shirt. The caption reads, “All the lovers and all the #HATERS Reliving #boycottdolcegabbana.” Watch the clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVPNmBylbOI/

When sharing Instagram photos of Trump wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Gabbana has often used the hashtag "#DGWoman" to describe the First Lady.

