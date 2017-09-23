Dolce & Gabbana Stage Secret Fashion Show—Before Official Show

Andreas Rentz/Getty

We’re noticing a trend here…

This Fashion Month, designers seem to be investing in the element of surprise when it comes to their shows and presentations. In New York, Alexander Wang staged guerilla-style shows in the streets before arriving (an hour late) to the official show venue.

And in Milan this weekend, Dolce & Gabbana presented a different take on the concept, going rogue with a "secret show" starring a host of their favorite millennials, both known (Cameron Dallas, anyone?) and less-so. All this came just 14 hours before their official show, scheduled for Sunday the 24th. A few of the faces that appeared in the lineup include those of Macklinley Hill (Taylor Hill’s sis), Lori Harvey (daughter of Steve), Christian Combs (son of Sean "P. Diddy") Ella Richards (granddaughter of Keith), and Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin (daughters of Lisa Rinna).

All this just days after the brand’s other surprise “fashion show” which took place in a department store. What will they come up with next? We’ll find out tomorrow…

Check the hashtags "#DGSecretShow" and "#DGMillennials" to see what all the buzz is about, or you can stream the show on Dolce & Gabbana’s Insta-stories if you act fast.