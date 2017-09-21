Guys, the Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show Took Place in a Department Store

At the height of Milan Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana brought their latest #DGShow to la Rinascente (which, for all you non-Milanese folks, is an upscale department store. Think: Saks, Bergdorf, or Bloomies in Italy) and presented what they’ve dubbed on Instagram as an “open catwalk.”

The Italian luxury fashion house threw everything we knew about the glamorous (and sometimes exclusive) world of luxury fashion shows out the window in favor of a more approachable approach by having models roam the store floors and escalators in the ultra-luxe garb D&G is so known for. In short: This is Fashion Week, people. Who knows what will happen next!

In a series of posts to the D&G Instagram page, models are seen lining up on escalators, sporting all black onesies and some seriously outfit-making accessories: gem-encrusted crowns, “PRINCESS” headbands, statement belts, and—what’s that?—oversize earmuffs? We’re into it.

And thanks to the #DGShow hashtag, we were able to find videos of the show that captured models strutting past ERDEM mannequins and perfume counters like it’s NBD—oh and with Katy Perry’s “Bon Appetit” and “Swish Swish” bumping in the background, naturally. Dolce & Gabbana, they really doin’ it this season.