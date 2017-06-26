DJ Khaled's Baby Wins BET Red Carpet

The BET Awards in Los Angeles are a star-studded affair, but no one shone more brightly than one (very) young man on this year's red carpet. Asahd Tuck Khaled, the 8-month-old son of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck, accompanied his parents to the ceremony in a tiny, baby-blue suit—and he totally stole the show. (He also matched outfits with rapper Gucci Mane!)

His father, the epic producer and DJ, was beaming as he held his son aloft for the step-and-repeat and we are here for it.

Khaled Senior, for his part, went casual in a satin bomber jacket and slouchy pants (still in the same color story as his son, it's worth noting) while mom Nicole looked glamorous in a bright printed dress with her naturally curly hair swept to one side, finishing off the look with big Chanel earrings. A bold move, given how much babies love to give a sparkly earring a tug!

The littlest Khaled seemed to be a little overwhelmed at first, but quickly got used to the spotlight, flashing an adorable smile that's melting a thousand hearts right now.

We look forward to seeing him around town as often as humanly possible!