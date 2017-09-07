Dita von Teese Stepped Out to Fête Caviar at This Lavish Art Exhibition

September 7, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
Though Dita von Teese isn't in the business of painting or sculpting, many would call her burlesque performances and perfectly-coiffed appearance works of art.
Thus, her appearance at a lavish New York City event where beauty and art collided on Wednesday night—La Prairie's The Art of Caviar exhibition—was no surprise. Von Teese's signature pinup girl waves and red lips were present, as was her retro-inspired style.
For the evening, the performer slipped on a floral jacquard dress from Ulyana Sergeenko. The design was fully equipped with a nipped-in waist and tea length.
To commemorate the 30th anniversary of its Skin Caviar line, La Prairie commissioned a group of contemporary artists to create works inspired by its groundbreaking technology. That blossomed into traveling The Art of Caviar exhibition, which first showed at Art Basel in Basel. The iconic beauty brand then decided to take its show on the road—showing the pieces to the public in Paris in July.
Among the artists are Paul Coudamy with his pieces Living Cells and Solid Frequencies, Bonjour Lab's digital work Moving Pixel, a Cinq Fruits photography series, and an audiovisual installation by TremensS.
RELATED: Ageism Won't Keep Burlesque Star Dita Von Teese from the Stage
Art and beauty lovers alike in New York City can see the works in person Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 3 West 57th Street. The exhibition will then travel to Hong Kong at the end of the month and Shanghai in November.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Striving to achieve that airbrushed look with your skin, spending a lot of money on different skin care products isn't always the answer. In fact, some skin treatments may even be giving you more blemishes. Here are five skin products dermatologists recommend you skip. Some people spend up to $250 on at-home chemical peels. They may seem like a cheap and easy way to achieve that spa glow. But doctors say that they may create more redness, or even scarring. Loofahs or buff puffs, which are around $5 apiece, are designed to exfoliate the skin. But these products are too abrasive to use on your face, and can make acne and eczema even worse. Costing up to $200 a pop, moisturizer with collagen is a big waste of cash. Dermatologists explain that when applied topically, collagen cannot be absorbed by the skin. Buying a moisturizer with collagen is essentially useless. Save your money and skip the fancy face product. Feeling the need to purchase an abrasive face scrub? Save that $8. These products can be highly irritating and can cause hyperpigmentation. At home microneedling devices can cost anywhere between $17 to $500. Since these devices poke tiny holes into your skin, dermatologists say that using them will make you at risk for an infection. Skip the hefty purchases and stick with seeing the doctor. You'll be sure to have a safe and clean experience. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO