This Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses in Realistic (But Breathtaking) Illustrations

These Disney Princesses might be even better than the originals.

Freelance illustrator and artist Isabelle Staub has become known for reimagining famous movie characters like Belle, Ariel, and Mulan in her own unique style—and we think they're completely stunning. She was inspired to begin the series after facing a serious case of creative block, but the designs quickly blew up on social media and became something much bigger.

Belle #disneyart 🌹 also hello to all of my new followers! I am so grateful for all of you and your support xo 💋 A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

"I’ve always loved Disney since I was a child, so I decided to paint the princesses in my own art style for fun," she told DesignTAXI of the pieces, which she spends about 8 to 12 hours to create using Corel Painter and Photoshop.

Ariel 🐠🐚✨ #disneyarts A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

In progress Jasmine.. 🐯✨ Btw I'm painting this series of princesses in my own art style - so there are going to be some differences in their features xox #disneyarts A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Wants to Be a Disney Princess Just Like Us

While Staub's goal is to make each Disney Princess appear more realistic, we tend to think they look more like masterful beauty bloggers. Just check out that serious contour on Pocahontas for proof.

my favorite Disney princess... Mulan 🌸#disneyarts (edit: yes I'm aware she's not technically a princess but you get the idea lol) A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on May 12, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

#inprogress Pocahontas 🍃 A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

which Disney princess should I paint next? 🌿 A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Tiana painting #inprogress ✨🐸👑 A post shared by Isabelle Staub (@isabelle_staub) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

And as for whether there's more Disney creations to come from her in the future? She's undecided. "I’m definitely ready to start a new series! Someone requested villains, which I think would be really cool," she said. "But I might give the whole Disney theme a rest for a while."

RELATED: Princess Belle Just Made This Sick Little Girl’s Dreams Come True

Check out more of her incredible work on isabellestaub.com.