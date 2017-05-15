This Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses in Realistic (But Breathtaking) Illustrations

These Disney Princesses might be even better than the originals.
Freelance illustrator and artist Isabelle Staub has become known for reimagining famous movie characters like Belle, Ariel, and Mulan in her own unique style—and we think they're completely stunning. She was inspired to begin the series after facing a serious case of creative block, but the designs quickly blew up on social media and became something much bigger.
"I’ve always loved Disney since I was a child, so I decided to paint the princesses in my own art style for fun," she told DesignTAXI of the pieces, which she spends about 8 to 12 hours to create using Corel Painter and Photoshop.
While Staub's goal is to make each Disney Princess appear more realistic, we tend to think they look more like masterful beauty bloggers. Just check out that serious contour on Pocahontas for proof.
And as for whether there's more Disney creations to come from her in the future? She's undecided. "I’m definitely ready to start a new series! Someone requested villains, which I think would be really cool," she said. "But I might give the whole Disney theme a rest for a while."
Check out more of her incredible work on isabellestaub.com.