Disney Nail Wraps Are the Next Best Thing to a Trip to Magic Kingdom

Whether you’ve already used up all your PTO days or just can’t swing the price-tag that comes along with a Magic Kingdom vacation, have no fear. There are probably millions of ways you can express your Disney fandom, and this is one of the best (and most wearable) options we’ve seen yet. Stop trying to figure out how to make Mickey ears work with a blowout, and try Disney Princess and Villain nail wraps instead. Yes, now you can support Ariel and Ursula if you so choose.

NCLA has teamed up with Disney to create a line of nail wraps for the brand’s new shopdisney.com retail site.

Right now, the line consists of nail wrap designs inspired by Snow White, Cruella de Vil, Ariel, 101 Dalmatians, Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty, Ursula, and the Evil Queen. Instead of the characters faces, the wraps feature designs that mimic the characters’ outfits and portray important symbols and colors found in the movies.

For example, Sleeping Beauty’s nail wraps are pink with thorns and roses and twinkles, while Ariel’s are purple and green and feature shells and fins.

Applying them is a piece of cake, too. Make sure your nail is clean and free from polish. After you’ve matched the wrap with your nail size, place the wrap down and press firmly. After you bend the excess over the tip of the nail, you can file it off. You don’t even have to set them with a top coat.

You can score them for $18 a set on shopdisney.com now.