Disney Channel to Make History by Featuring Its First Gay Storyline

Olivia Bahou
Oct 26, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Disney Channel is about to make history. While the network has featured gay characters in the past, they will reportedly have a gay storyline for the first time ever and it will be in the show Andi Mack.

The second season of the show premieres Friday, and it will follow best friends Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and Cyrus (played by Joshua Rush) as they realize they both are attracted to the same boy. According to Deadline, the next few episodes will follow Cyrus’s coming-out journey as he realizes he is gay.

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel

Andi Mack gives young people and their parents, mentors, and champions a meaningful way to talk about these topics and the power to decide their futures. I’m so proud to bring Cyrus’s groundbreaking storyline to life and for you to see what we’ve been working on,” Rush wrote on Instagram.

Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” Disney Channel said in a statement. “(Creator) Terri Minsky, the cast, and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

Season 2 of Andi Mack airs on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

