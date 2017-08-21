The Dirty Dancing Writer Is Drafting Out a Sequel to the Iconic Film

Dirty Dancing turned 30 years old today and while the iconic film was set in 1963, some of the movie’s themes are feeling all too familiar in the current political climate. The film follows Baby (Jennifer Grey) and her secret romance with her camp’s dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), while discussing abortion and class differences in the process.

According to the 1987 film’s writer, Eleanor Bergstein, she may be ready to bring back Johnny and Baby back for a sequel. “I always did think they had a future, I just wasn’t ready to go back into it,” she told E! Online. “Now I think I am ready to. Partly because it’s time, and partly because what happened to them is what’s happening now.”

Bergstein thinks that 2017’s Baby would be an activist, supporting women’s equality, immigrants’ rights, and Black Lives Matter. “I think every social issue would be hers,” she said. “All those things have come around again.”

“I can’t say enough, that makes me sad … but it makes it more intuitively right for me to do a sequel now, I think,” she added. “I’m kind of drafting it out in my head.”

While the film did technically get a sequel in 2004’s Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (Swayze had a cameo in the movie), it didn’t feature the beloved characters of Johnny and Baby. In 1998, there was a short-lived Dirty Dancing TV series, and this year saw ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake starring Abigail Breslin, but the original writer didn’t have a hand in either piece. “It isn’t the story I would’ve told,” she says.

Whether or not Bergstein follows through with a new sequel, sadly it won’t feature the original cast, as Swayze passed away in 2009 from pancreatic cancer. While Swayze’s line, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner,” is the movie’s most quoted phrase, the actor originally didn’t like the line, according to IMDb.

The star also insisted on doing his own stunts, and repeatedly fell off the log during filming, injuring his knee in the process, IMDb reports. But perhaps the most shocking secret about the film is that the part where Johnny and Baby are crawling toward one another on the floor wasn’t intended to make it into the movie. Apparently, that iconic crawling scene was meant to be just a warm-up, but director Emile Ardonlino kept it in the final cut.

Can you even imagine Dirty Dancing without those iconic scenes?