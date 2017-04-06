Check Out the First Photos of the Dirty Dancing Remake

With just over a month to go until Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle reprise their famous dance lift in the silver screen remake of Dirty Dancing, cast members are offering us our first sneak peek at the TV movie with behind-the-scenes photos.

It looks like no one's putting Baby in the corner as actress Abigail Breslin, who plays Frances in the musical adaptation, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several steamy shots of her dancing with Colt Prattes, aka Johnny Castle, who was originally played by Patrick Swayze in the 1987 film.

"Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does," the Scream Queens star wrote alongside a steamy shot depicting a hot and heavy scene complete with a shirtless Castle and a dramatic dance sequence.

She also shared another photo from the take with the caption: "AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does."

As for Prattes, he took to Instagram days earlier to share his favorite moment of the film, which appears to be the triumphant ending scene where a white dress-clad Frances and Johnny take their love and dance routine public.

Other co-stars, including Sarah Hyland, who plays Baby's older sister Lisa, and Baby's mother—reprised by Debra Messing—also shared behind-the-scenes shots that indicate that, yes, they are indeed having the time of their lives.

RELATED: No One Puts Abigail Breslin in a Corner: New Dirty Dancing Poster Revealed

Speaking about the modern-day remake in an interview with People, Messing promised some twists in the original storyline, dishing. "This isn't a replica of the original. This takes some liberties," she said. "It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there's some additional surprises in there that are new."

The new Dirty Dancing airs on ABC on May 24.