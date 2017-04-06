Check Out the First Photos of the Dirty Dancing Remake

X
Shop This Post
April 6, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

With just over a month to go until Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle reprise their famous dance lift in the silver screen remake of Dirty Dancing, cast members are offering us our first sneak peek at the TV movie with behind-the-scenes photos.

It looks like no one's putting Baby in the corner as actress Abigail Breslin, who plays Frances in the musical adaptation, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several steamy shots of her dancing with Colt Prattes, aka Johnny Castle, who was originally played by Patrick Swayze in the 1987 film.

"Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does," the Scream Queens star wrote alongside a steamy shot depicting a hot and heavy scene complete with a shirtless Castle and a dramatic dance sequence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BShGgDsAyu2/?taken-by=abbienormal9

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

She also shared another photo from the take with the caption: "AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BShqkWNA9EX/

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

As for Prattes, he took to Instagram days earlier to share his favorite moment of the film, which appears to be the triumphant ending scene where a white dress-clad Frances and Johnny take their love and dance routine public.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSUB0oKgecj/

Other co-stars, including Sarah Hyland, who plays Baby's older sister Lisa, and Baby's mother—reprised by Debra Messing—also shared behind-the-scenes shots that indicate that, yes, they are indeed having the time of their lives.

RELATED: No One Puts Abigail Breslin in a Corner: New Dirty Dancing Poster Revealed

https://www.instagram.com/p/BShLORTDNCt/

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th!

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BShL0kpDOE9/

Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything

A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSho4icBkg0/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BShivXXheuH/

Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing

A post shared by Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) on

Speaking about the modern-day remake in an interview with People, Messing promised some twists in the original storyline, dishing. "This isn't a replica of the original. This takes some liberties," she said. "It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there's some additional surprises in there that are new."

The new Dirty Dancing airs on ABC on May 24.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top