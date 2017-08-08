What Does the Service Industry Have Against Kendall Jenner, Anyway? 

by: Jenny Berg
August 7, 2017 @ 9:15 PM

Guys, we have some shocking allegations to report. There is a nasty rumor going around that Kendall Jenner is a really bad tipper. As in, a zero percent tipper. As in, she left absolutely no tip for a waitress on a recent night out in New York. Could this be? Ugh.

Here's how the allegations went down.

According to a Page Six story, Jenner hit a bar in Williamsburg on Thursday night, and racked up a $24 tab. So far, so good, right? Well, it was—until the venue published a photo of Jenner's tip-less receipt on Instagram.

The story quickly caught steam (this is Kendall, after all), and broken-hearted Jenner fans took to social media to air their grievances about the unflattering story.

After one levelheaded fan said: "I'm sue there's more to this story," Kendall herself responded.

https://twitter.com/aalexxiiss_/status/894703040359419904

The model's quick zinger? "Damn, I guess next time we won't tip in cash."

https://twitter.com/KendallJenner/status/894720644914356224

See? Kendall totally tipped! And we bet it was twenty percent. She's a magical human who can pull off sweaters in July, and she wouldn't dare leave a dime less than $5 cash.

That's our story, anyway— and we're sticking to it.

