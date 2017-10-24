Diane Sawyer Will Interview Ashley Judd About Those Harvey Weinstein Allegations

She helped take him down and now she's ready to really talk.

Ashley Judd's damning account of sexual harassment published by The New York Times earlier this month was one of the first in a domino-effect of similar allegations that lead to Harvey Weinstein's swift downfall.

"Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," she said after detailing her experience with Weinstein in a hotel room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.

Since then, Judd—who along with Rose McGowan, helped unleash a tidal wave of horrific, long-guarded tales regarding the disgraced Hollywood producer—has remained relatively silent. But that's all about to change. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Judd has agreed to her first television interview since going public with her allegations against Weinstein. Judd, 49, will reportedly sit down with ABC News's Diane Sawyer for an exclusive interview about the accusations and their fallout.

The interview will reportedly air Thursday, Oct. 26 on Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, ABC News Digital, and ABC News Radio.