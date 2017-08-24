Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda's Star-Studded Book Club Chose a Super Risque Novel

Good news: After a four-year hiatus, Jane Fonda is back on Instagram!

Better news: Her new post features fellow actresses Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen.

The best news: These ladies have a book club and their latest pick? Fifty Shades Darker!

On Wednesday, Fonda made her triumphant return to the 'gram with a photo of her lovely show biz pals sitting around a table of aesthetically pleasing treats.

On the far right, Keaton (in her trademark black-rimmed glasses) held up a copy of the erotic novel. To the Annie Hall star’s left sat Fonda in a floral wrap shirt and gold chain-link necklace, one hand clutching at the stem of what appears to be a glass of rosé. Next to Fonda was Bergen, clad in a beige blazer, a pile of novels stacked in front of her. Mary Steenburgen sat on the far left, reaching for her wine glass, another pile of E.L. James novels claiming the counter space in front of her.

In addition to their boozy lit club meeting, the ladies also watched Monday’s solar eclipse together.

Although we firmly believe in the whole “age is just a number” movement, we think it bears mentioning that Fonda is celebrating her 80th birthday this coming December. WHAAAT.

Evidently, Bergen is also in disbelief:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJtMvthsWZ/?taken-by=bergenbags 80 in December. Come on. A post shared by Candice 🐪 (@bergenbags) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

When's the podcast coming, ladies?