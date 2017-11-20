Diana Ross's Grandkids Adorably Crash the Stage During Her AMAs Performance

Diana Ross received a major honor at the 2017 AMAs. The legendary singer was presented with a lifetime achievement award at Sunday night's American Music Awards, and her own daughter Tracee Ellis Ross was hosting the show.

Diana showed up on the red carpet with her extended family, from Tracee to her son Evan Ross, his wife Ashlee Simpson, and their 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow.

Diana's son Evan introduced his mom and praised her illustrious career before showing a montage of clips from her movie and music portfolio. Diana then took the stage in a plum-colored gown, tulle shawl, and major statement jewels on her neck. The honoree performed a medley of her best hits that had everyone in the audience on their feet.

Her grandchildren even joined her on stage during the adorable tribute. "These are my grandbabies!" she declared while dancing with them.

Earlier in the show, Taylor Swift congratulated Ross, 73, on the major accomplishment via video message. "Hey Diana, it’s Taylor. I just wanted to say congratulations on your lifetime achievement award," she said. "I don’t personally know anyone in music who hasn’t been inspired by you and influenced by you. You are elegant and fierce and strong and brave and you have paved the way for everyone who does what you do now, including me, so thank you."

Barack and Michelle Obama also recorded a video message to congratulate Ross on the award. "We still listen to Diana around the house, that’s why I gave her the presidential freedom award last year," Barack joked in the clip.

What a well-deserved honor.