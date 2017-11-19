Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's Daughter Looked Like a Little Princess at the AMAs

Diana Ross is being honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 2017 AMAs, and her entire family showed up to support her on the big night. Her daughter and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the show, but she wasn’t the only member of Ross’s family to walk the red carpet.

Diana's son Evan Ross and his wife, Ashlee Simpson, brought along their 2-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross for the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Both Simpson and Tracee sparkled in glittery long-sleeve gowns but Diana fittingly stole the show. The legendary singer walked the carpet in a black strapless dress that cinched at the waist and featured a tulle headpiece that trailed from her crown all the way to the floor and pooled at her feet like a long train.

Later in the night, Diana will be presented with her lifetime achievement award on the American Music Awards stage. Considering her daughter Tracee is also hosting the big night, it’s sure to be full of moving tributes to the iconic musician.

Tune in to the AMAs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.