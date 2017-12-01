Diana Ross Is Launching Her First Beauty Product 

After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards earlier this month, living legend Diana Ross is coming out with her very first beauty product.

The singer is launching Diamond Diana, a fragrance, exclusively sold on HSN next month. While Ross served as one of the inspirations for MAC's The Beauty Icon 2 collection back in 2005, she joins a few other singers like Rihanna and Madonna who have have personally entered the beauty industry this year with the release of their lines Fenty Beauty and MDNA Skincare landing stateside.



So, what does someone as iconic as Ross smell like? According to HSN, Diamond Diana is "sensual," and is "Modern, with a gender-free spirit, the fragrance is alluringly memorable creating a new story each time it is worn." Naturally, the scent is housed in a massive faux diamond-shaped bottle.

You can gift yourself a bottle of Diamond Diana will retail for $95 on HSN beginning December 5—just in time to surrender your urge not to gift yourself anything this holiday season.