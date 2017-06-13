Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Go ahead and file this one under things we never saw coming! On Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show, actress Demi Moore revealed that she's missing her two front teeth. The 54-year-old showed host Jimmy Fallon a photo of herself showcasing a gap in place of her pearly whites. Like us, Fallon was left nearly speechless. Cosmetics aside, the biggest revelation is the reason she's missing them in the first place.

"You sent us a photo and it's the most insane thing I've ever seen. How did this happen?" Fallon asked.

"I sheared off my front teeth," Moore replied matter-of-factly. "I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it's something that's important to share, because I think it's literally—probably after heart disease—one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."

Moore said she's actually missing both of her front teeth, but just one got "knocked out" before her appearance on the show. "Thank God for modern dentistry," the Rough Night star quipped. "All of you who go out and practice modern dentistry—thank God!"

She also shared that her daughters "love" her toothless look, because they think it makes her look "more vulnerable and more human."

Thanks for sharing, Demi! We think you're beautiful no matter what.

Watch her full interview with Fallon in the video above.