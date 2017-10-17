Demi Moore Roars in Head-to-Toe Gucci in L.A.

Well hello there, Demi Moore!

The age-defying beauty turned the sidewalks of West Hollywood into a veritable Milanese runway yesterday. On Monday, Moore, 54, was spotted enjoying a bit of a shopping spree dressed quite literally in head-to-toe Gucci.

The award-winning actress was the picture of youthful energy in emerald green jersey track pants, a graphic tee emblazoned with a roaring tiger, and fur-lined slipper—all by the Italian luxury brand.

GAC / MEGA

Moore, a mother of three, accessorized her sporty-chic look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a cream sweatshirt tied expertly around her neck, and a black leather bag slung over one shoulder. She wore her long brown hair pulled back into a low, fuss-free messy bun, and kept her makeup to a minimum for the laid-back outing.

Looking good, Demi!