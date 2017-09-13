Demi Moore and Her Daughters Steal the Show at Alice + Olivia's NYFW Presentation

Demi Moore had the most amazing reason ever to attend New York Fashion Week this season. This time around, her daughters were among the highlights at one of the week's most anticipated shows. Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet called on the talents of Tallulah and Scout Willis for her spring 2018 presentation. And the results were beyond cool.

Twenty-three-year-old Tallulah created her own "Dinette" vignette for the presentation. "She wanted to have a consistency of palette and line and give a clean background for the clothing to be illuminated," the brand recapped in a statement. "Bendet designed a group of solid color looks that felt strong and vibrant against the background of Talullah's art. The neon in the clothing is reflective of the neon in Tallulah's work."

Scout performed live during the presentation, and played guitar alongside the brand's rock and roll–inspired ensembles." I feel so encouraged and joyful to have had this opportunity," Scout exclaimed on Instagram, with a picture of her, her sister, and her mother sitting in front of some of the presentation's models.

As expected, the talented trio also turned some serious heads in the style department. Moore accented an understated, black and white ensemble with gold shoes, while Scout shimmered and sparkled in sequin separates. Tallulah matched her mother in gold Mary Janes that complemented her floral embroidered velvet minidress.

It's clear talent is just coursing through the Moore-Willis gene pool. We know Moore will be beaming with pride, straight through to next season's NYFW.