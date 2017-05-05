Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own YouTube-Exclusive Documentary

Demi Lovato is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her ongoing transformational journey from Disney darling to pop superstar.

On Thursday, the "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker revealed that Lovatics will soon have access to an intimate look into the process of creating her upcoming album as well as a behind-the-scenes sneak peek into her life this past year, which she described as "one of the most transformative years of [her] life."

Teasing a YouTube documentary—which will be available on the video streaming site later this year—the "Body Say" songstress said via Twitter, "I'm so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out!" alongside a photo of Lovato surrounded by kids which describes her as a "singer, writer, humanitarian." The singer then elaborated on what fans can expect from the film.

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/860311983882510336 I’m so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out! 😊 https://t.co/Y8blXgHLRK — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/YouTube/status/860284900271955969 Singer, writer, humanitarian. Get to know the real @ddlovato in “I Am: Demi Lovato.” Coming soon, exclusively on YouTube pic.twitter.com/WsvAF5ehIP — YouTube (@YouTube) May 5, 2017

The project is titled I Am: Demi Lovato and the 24-year-old explained: "I'm looking forward to bringing my fans on this journey of continued growth and self-discovery in both my music and my personal experiences."

Demi's doc is slated to drop in the fall, and we're more than ready for some "Confident" lessons in life from the star.