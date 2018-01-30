Demi Lovato Is Feeling Confident, Strips Down to White Lace Lingerie

Demi Lovato continued her unapologetic social media slay with another curve-flaunting selfie, shortly after revealing she gave up dieting and has learned to love her insecurities.

On Monday, the “Tell Me You Love Me” hitmaker proved that confidence is sexy, as she modeled barely-there lingerie along with some serious bed head on Instagram.

“Big news coming soon…….,” she teased her fans while heating up winter in a white lace teddy with a major plunging neckline. As she draped a matching robe around her arms, the 25-year-old fiercely gazed into the camera, offering an up-close look at her bold brows, sexy nude lip, and big bombshell waves.

Big news coming soon....... A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

Many fans were quick to take to the pop star’s comments section with messages of praise, and we have to admit Demi has never looked better!