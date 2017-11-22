Demi Lovato Wore the Prettiest Wedding Dress, and We're Swooning

Demi Lovato is having a bridal moment and we're totally here for it.

The singer posted a wedding-worthy picture to her social media accounts on Wednesday afternoon, and while we don't know what the photo is from (A music video? A cameo, perhaps?), we do know that she makes a beautiful blushing bride.

ddlovato/Instagram

Lovato posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter without a caption, but the picture speaks for itself. In the photo, Lovato wears a long sheer veil over her flowing hair, but it's her dress that's really catching our attention.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Have an Epic Reunion at the InStyle Awards 2017

The strapless white dress hugs Lovato's curves and shows off beautiful white flower appliqué. Lovato looks off into the distance in a grassy area behind a water fountain.

Even though it isn't clear where the photo is from quite yet, if this picture is any indication, we can only expect awesome things to come soon.