Demi Lovato Designed Sneakers for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Line

Just in time for those New Year’s resolutions to hit the gym a little harder, Demi Lovato is kicking off 2018 with her third Fabletics capsule collection. And for the first time, it includes footwear and athletic bags.

The launch marks the debut of her first-ever lifestyle accessories—seven footwear styles and two athletic bags—inspired by her life on the road and active lifestyle. “I was so excited when Fabletics asked me to come back to design another capsule collection with them!” Lovato said in a statement. “I’ve learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I’m more confident with the process.”

“I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever,” she continued. “It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I’ve received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well.”

In addition to the footwear and athletic bags, the collection, which ranges in size from XXS to 3X, is comprised of a variety of sports bras, tops, layering pieces, and shorts, which are offered as fully styled outfits or as separates. The pieces include bold strapping, metallic, and textured mesh detailing, and come in a color palette of cascade teal, vintage rose, almond and rose gold as well as a new Mojave desert–inspired print. Take a peek at the collection on fabletics.com or head to your nearest Fabletics store to scoop it up.

“Demi’s leveraging her creative abilities, and has become more confident as a designer,” Felix del Toro, SVP, chief merchandise and design officer,” said. “In approaching this collection she channeled what she and her fans are looking for in activewear pieces which support her life as a confident woman.”

Lovato first announced the collection on Instagram Monday with a photo of herself lounging with a pup in a pink sports bra and matching high waist leggings from the collection. “My FAVORITE #Demi4Fableticscollection yet!!,” she wrote alongside it. The full line is available now including this pink Valetta Midi Sports Bra and Valetta High-Waisted ⅞ Capri.”

There’s no better time than now to step up your athleisure game.