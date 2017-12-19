Demi Lovato's Baby Sister Looked Exactly Like Her on Her Sweet 16

You might remember Demi Lovato's little sister Madison De La Garza from her role as "daddy's little girl" Juanita Solis on Desperate Housewives, or from posing alongside her big sis on plenty of red carpets, but she's growing up fast.

De La Garza joined her singing sister to ring in her sweet 16 on Monday night, and the two look more alike than ever before.

Demi Lovato / Snapchat

Lovato proudly posted pictures on Snapchat and Instagram Stories from the evening, gushing over the birthday girl.

“Look at how gorgeous you look!" Lovato said. So gorgeous!”

Demi Lovato / Snapchat

The whole occasion was a family affair. Even dad Eddie De La Garza joined in the fun, much to Lovato's amusement.

Demi Lovato / Snapchat

For the special day, Lovato wore a lacy black bralette under a striped blazer, while De La Garza donned a white romper with a removable sheer skirt and an appropriately shimmery tiara on her head.

Demi Lovato / Snapchat

It seems like Madison was a little kid just yesterday, but look at her now! She and Demi could almost pass as twins.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Madison!