Demi Lovato Opens Up on the Moment She Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Demi Lovato has always been candid about her rocky past, openly discussing both the substance abuse problems and eating disorder she struggled with for several years. In a recent interview, the 25-year-old revealed what finally forced her to take sobriety seriously, and the story is honestly heart-wrenching.

According to her interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Lovato's family had staged several interventions to try and help her. When things got really bad, they gave tried to get through to her one last time, giving her an ultimatum: Get sober or lose her family.

"Everyone was like, 'We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving,'" the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer recalled. "That was the moment when I thought, 'OK I really need to get help and get sober.'"

"This time I knew…I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself," she explained. "I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me, but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mum and dad [said I couldn't be around her] if I was doing stuff."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUYa11hDEiA/ mi familia ❤️❤️ A post shared by Madison De La Garza (@maddelagarza) on May 21, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

It seems that was the push the singer needed to get her life back on track, as she's been sober for more than five years now.

Your strength inspires us, Demi!