Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” Is an Anthem for All the Haters

Demi Lovato is officially back!

After teasing her new summer track, “Sorry Not Sorry,” last week through a series of mysterious social media posts, we finally get to hear what the songstress has been up to since she announced her hiatus from music in October. And, trust us, it was worth the wait.

Early Tuesday morning, the “Confident” hitmaker released her latest song that’s perfect for blaring out the car windows during warm summer nights. With lyrics, like “Payback is a bad bitch / And baby, I’m the baddest / You f—in’ with a savage / Can’t have this, can’t have this,” it turns out that “Sorry Not Sorry” was written with all of Lovato's naysayers in mind.

The new song’s release date coincides with Amazon Prime Day, and the singer sat down with Amazon Music to speak more about the track’s message.

“'Sorry Not Sorry' is a song to the haters that is basically saying, 'You know what? I'm good now. And sorry I'm not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,'" she said. "A lot of people hear the song and they think it's about an ex-boyfriend or something like that, but it's actually just a song about the haters.”

VIDEO: Watch Demi Lovato Perform at the 2017 Time 100 Gala

But the hit isn’t as vengeful as you might imagine, and to drive that point home, Lovato appointed Paris Hilton and Wiz Khalifa to appear in the song’s music video, which is based on a house party the singer threw a couple of months ago.

“It's a lighthearted song, and so the video is going to be lighthearted, too. You don't want it to seem angsty. You don't want it to seem angry by any means," she said. "So, the video is going to be a giant house party. I threw a house party a couple months ago, and it ended up being so random and so much fun, and we want to recreate that for the video."

RELATED: Demi Lovato Wrote This Lengthy, Heartfelt Letter as a Thank-You to Fans

You can listen to a preview of “Sorry Not Sorry” on Lovato’s Twitter, or stream it on various services here.