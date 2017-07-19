Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx, and Wiz Khalifa, Party in Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” Music Video

Are you expecting an apology from Demi Lovato? If so, it’s not happening anytime soon.

As her new single tells the world, the singer is in fact “Sorry Not Sorry.” But for what? According to her latest project, it has all to do with partying like there’s no tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Lovato dropped a new music video for the aforementioned jam and it’s essentially a minutes-long clip of a party you’d definitely want to be invited to. The singer pulls up to a mansion in a Jaguar wearing jeans and a silky bomber. After she walks in and says hello to her friends in one Snapchat filter-like scene, she sits outside and dances near a lawn chair in a different denim look with a purple top.

People make out. Everyone’s having a good time. There are flamingo floaties. Pink Solo cups. Demi even bathes in a pool full of bubbles. Incredibly, the vid features a star-studded cast of late-night revelers. Paris Hilton hits the DJ booth in a sparkly silver crop top and skirt. Wiz Khalifa dances next to them. And Jamie Foxx flashes across the screen several times too.

As with any great party, the cops turn up to shut it down.

Watch the full video above.