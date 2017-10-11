Demi Lovato Talks About the Incident that Lead Her to Rehab in New Documentary Trailer

Demi Lovato is not holding anything back. The singer just released the first trailer for her documentary, Simply Complicated, and she gets refreshingly honest about her drug and alcohol abuse that lead to a stint in rehab.

“I was not easy to work with,” she says in the trailer. “I went on like a bender of like two months where I was using daily,” Lovato adds. Her team and friend Nick Jonas also recounted the incident where she punched a backup dancer in the face.

“Demi walks up onto the plane and I turn around and Demi had punched her backup dancer in the face,” her team recounts. “Demi was on a road to, like, suicide.”

Nowadays, Lovato is 5 and a half years sober, and working every day to stay that way. ““I’m on a journey to discover what it is like to be free of all demons,” she says of recovery.

“When I’m comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident. When I’m confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out.”

Lovato’s new documentary, Simply Complicated, premieres Oct. 17 on YouTube. Watch the trailer above.