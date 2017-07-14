Demi Lovato Sent Selena Gomez the Cutest Tweet About Her New Song "Fetish"

X
by: Jennifer Davis
July 14, 2017

What feud? Demi Lovato took to Twitter today to show her support for one of her oldest friends Selena Gomez, firmly putting to rest any rumors that the two have bad blood.

Lovato, who released her new single "Sorry Not Sorry" today, took some time from promoting the hot new track to share how much she's loving Gomez's new song, which also dropped today. ".@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days," she wrote on Twitter along with a heart and funny-face emoji. How cute is that?!

Lovato is definitely right—they really have come a long way since they became BFFs while they were on Barney. Since then, they conquered the Disney channel, with Gomez starring in Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato on Sonny with a Chance, and have both successfully transitioned from child actors to full-fledged pop stars.

While they've been focused on their careers, they've drifted apart and aren't as close, but clearly, they'll always have a very special connection.

