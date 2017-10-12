Watching Demi Lovato Relive Her First Kiss with Joe Jonas Will Give You Butterflies

Demi Lovato is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to her high-profile past, as she gears up for the release of her Netflix documentary, Simply Complicated. In preparation for the revealing film's Oct. 17 debut, Lovato and two of her best friends recently got together to watch footage from the pop star's childhood, including her first kiss with Joe Jonas.

"Things could get really weird or interesting, I'm not really sure," the 25-year-old warns in the beginning of the clip. "Probably embarrassing but we'll find out."

Then they're off down memory lane, starting with impossibly cute clips of Lovato competing in a 2000 beauty pageant. Next, scenes from Disney's Camp Rock begin to roll, and Lovato can't help but swoon over one particular scene starring her and Jonas. "Oh my God, wait," she exclaims watching herself appear opposite of her former on-and-off-screen flame. "This moment I freakin' fell in love with him. In real life!"

The pop stars dated briefly in 2010 after filming Camp Rock 2, and still remain close. "We had our first kiss on camera," she reveals, blushing slightly.

Just watching her reminisce gives us butterflies. Watch Demi and her friends heap on the nostalgia in the video above and catch Simply Complicated on Netflix starting Oct. 17.