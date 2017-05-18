Demi Lovato Gushes Over Miley Cyrus’s Newfound Sobriety: “I Am Really Proud”

Former Disney stars Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus are rumored to be in a “feud,” but it looks like these mature stars have put all of that behind them. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lovato had nothing but praise for the Hannah Montana alum, who recently discussed getting sober as she launched her new music.

“I am really proud of Miley,” Lovato said. “I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself.”

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus's New Ballad Is About Liam Hemsworth

The words are significant, as Lovato recently celebrated five years of sobriety, and is clearly impressed by her fellow Disney alum’s resolve. “I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” Cyrus told Billboard earlier this month in an interview tied to her new single, "Malibu."

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she continued. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato's Fabletics Collab Is Here to Get You Fit Before Summer

Click through to our gallery for more stars who don't drink.