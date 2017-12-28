Demi Lovato Heats Up Winter in a Plunging Retro Swimsuit

Demi Lovato may be “Cool for the Summer,” but the songstress sent temperatures soaring despite freezing weather in a plunging one-piece.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to display her hourglass figure in a revealing swimsuit, which seemingly paired retro pin-up vibes with a modern twist à la cherry motifs sprinkled throughout a black-and-white striped design.

While the “Confident” hitmaker’s cleavage was certainly the main focus of the mid-week mirror selfie, her dark red lips, bold brows, and sleek bun offered some serious competition.

“In [love] with this bathing suit,” she captioned the sultry snap alongside cherry and kissing lips emojis.

Let the summer countdown begin!