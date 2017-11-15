Is Demi Lovato’s New Song with Luis Fonsi the Next “Despacito”?

Even if you don’t know Spanish, the lyrics to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber was 100 percent stuck in your head at some point this year.
Bieber sings:
Comin’ over in my direction
So thankful for that, it’s such a blessin’, yeah
Turn every situation into heaven, yeah
Oh-oh, you are
My sunrise on the darkest day
Got me feeling some kind of way
Make me wanna savor every moment slowly, slowly
And then Fonsi goes:
Oh! Tú, tú eres el imam y yo soy el metal
Me voy acercando y voy Armando el plan
Sólo con pensarlo se acelera el ulso
DESPACITO! Sorry, we had to.
Why is this relevant? On Tuesday, both Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi each took to Instagram to announce that their new jam, “Echame la Culpa,” which translates to “Blame Me,” drops this Friday, Nov. 17.
In a cryptic ‘gram, Lovato shared a seconds-long clip of what is likely a new music video for the song. It’s dark, it’s sexy, you see a female figure moving in a distance, and most importantly: she’s singing Spanish! The track sounds like a mix of Latin pop and reggaeton, a.k.a. the same formula that made “Despacito” repeatedly break records this year.
Fonsi followed up with a shot of himself lying in bed with pillows covered in the name of the song.
In an interview with Billboard, Fonsi revealed that he’s gearing up to release "a fun song, a fun record," adding, "we already shot the music video."
Fans think this shot of Lovato on set is proof enough that their collaboration is the one he referred to in the interview.
The countdown is on.