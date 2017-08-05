Demi Lovato Knitting on a Plane Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

We all have "grandma" moments, whether it's going to bed super early, staying in all weekend, or in the case of Demi Lovato, whipping out a knitting project in public. The 24-year-old singer proudly showed off her crafting skills yesterday as she knitted up a storm on a plane, and we love her all the more for it!

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has had lots of sexy moments lately, promoting her new single and showing off her incredibly toned physique on Instagram. However, she always keeps it real, and that's exactly what she did on Friday, posting an adorable image of herself knitting on a plane.

In the pic, Lovato is rocking a comfy travel outfit and working hard on what looks to be a scarf, and she captioned the post with a series of grandma emojis. Knit us one next, Demi?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXZT9wOlwlB/ 👵🏼👵🏼👵🏼 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Lovato undoubtedly spends a lot of time in the air, so it's no surprise she's found a fun, relaxing, and productive way to pass the time.

Hopefully she models the finished product for us!