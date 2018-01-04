Demi Lovato Is Insecure About Her Legs in This Swimsuit Pic, but She Shared It for an Important Reason

Demi Lovato’s latest swimsuit-clad Instagram post comes with a powerful message about body positivity. On Thursday, the singer shared a photo of herself in a strapless striped one-piece bathing suit, smiling wide as she runs her hands through her hair. While she looks radiant in the pic, it’s her caption that really captured her followers' attention.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” Lovato wrote alongside the picture.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes,” she added, sending a message of solidarity to all of those who also struggle with eating disorders and body image.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Designed Sneakers for Kate Hudson's Athleisure Line

The singer stressed that body confidence is something she has to work for each and every day. “Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life,” Lovato wrote.

Power to you, Demi.