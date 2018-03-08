Demi Lovato’s Favorite $2 Snack Is from Target

Whether she’s rocking out on stage, strutting down a red carpet, or casually strolling through the airport, Demi Lovato is the epitome of cool. She has no qualms about putting her personal twist on the latest trends, and by now, she's made it perfectly clear that she plays by her own rules.

We've seen the 25-year-old star pair high-waisted trousers with crop tops, embrace colorful makeup (seriously, who else can pull off purple eyeshadow this well?), and, of course, wear one plunging neckline after another. Lovato's fashion and beauty choices tend to be as bold—and fun—as the outspoken "Sorry Not Sorry" singer herself, and we love her all the more for it.

For our April issue, we asked our cover star to fill us in on all of her personal faves, from style staples like statement slides and sexy swimsuits to makeup must-haves and top lifestyle picks. Scroll down for 22 of Lovato’s favorite things, include her go-to delicious (and deliciously cheap) snack from Target. And for more stories like this, pick up a copy of InStyle’s April issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on March 16.