Demi Lovato’s Favorite $2 Snack Is from Target

Whether she’s rocking out on stage, strutting down a red carpet, or casually strolling through the airport, Demi Lovato is the epitome of cool. She has no qualms about putting her personal twist on the latest trends, and by now, she's made it perfectly clear that she plays by her own rules.
We've seen the 25-year-old star pair high-waisted trousers with crop tops, embrace colorful makeup (seriously, who else can pull off purple eyeshadow this well?), and, of course, wear one plunging neckline after another. Lovato's fashion and beauty choices tend to be as bold—and fun—as the outspoken "Sorry Not Sorry" singer herself, and we love her all the more for it.
For our April issue, we asked our cover star to fill us in on all of her personal faves, from style staples like statement slides and sexy swimsuits to makeup must-haves and top lifestyle picks. Scroll down for 22 of Lovato’s favorite things, include her go-to delicious (and deliciously cheap) snack from Target. And for more stories like this, pick up a copy of InStyle’s April issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on March 16.
1. Everyday Eyeshadow
“I love rose gold and gold eyeshadows, especially from Violet Voss,” says Lovato.
Available at sephora.com | $45
2. One-Piece Wonder
"Solid & Striped swimsuit."
Available at revolve.com | $168
3. Song on Repeat
"'Bartier Cardi,' by Cardi B."
Available at itunes.com | $1.29
4. Statement Shoes
"Fendi slides."
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $900
5. Ultimate Hotel
"Soho House in Berlin."
6. Must-Have Mascara
"Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Mascara."
Available at sephora.com | $32
7. Dream Designer
"Saint Laurent."
8. Ideal Meal
"Anything from Craig's in West Hollywood."
9. Signature scent
"Miss Dior."
Available at sephora.com | $80
10. Style icon
"Rihanna."
11. Haircare Heroes
"Oribe shampoo and conditioner."
Available at neimanmarcus.com | $42
12. Classic Carryall
"Chanel."
Available at Chanel boutiques; chanel.com for stores | $5,200
13. Best Basic
"Fabletics high-waisted leggings."
Available at fabletics.com | $50
14. Skincare Savior
"Renée Rouleau Hydraboost Rescue Crème."
Available at reneerouleau.com | $73
15. Top Travel Spot
“Dallas, because it’s my hometown.”
17. Go-To Snack
"RX Bar in Chocolate Sea Salt."
Available at target.com | $2
18. Shopping Spot
"Barneys [New York] in Beverly Hills."
19. Eyebrow MVP
"Dior Diorshow Brow Styler pencil."
Available at nordstrom.com | $29
20. Binge-Worthy Show
21. Wardrobe Staple
"Cotton Citizen jumper."
Available at saksfifthavenue.com for similar styles | $195
22. Current Read
“A Curious Mind by Brian Grazer."
Available at amazon.com | $9